Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Markets Tumble Across Asia, Led by Tech, as Growth Worries Dominate

A sharp selloff in U.S. stocks spilled over into Asian markets, as investors refocused on slowing global growth, rising bond yields and increasing trade tensions. 

 
China, Aiming to Borrow as Cheaply as Apple and Microsoft, Launches U.S. Dollar Debt Offering

China has launched a multibillion-dollar bond offering to investors outside the country, seeking to borrow money as cheaply as some of America's strongest companies at a time of heightened tensions with its largest trading partner. 

 
Trump Takes Swipe at Fed as Stocks Tumble

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has "gone crazy" on short-term interest rates, marking his latest swipe at policy makers in reaction to the stock market's tumble on Wednesday. 

 
BOJ Sakurai Cautious About Easing Side-Effects

Bank of Japan policy board member Makoto Sakurai on Thursday took a more cautious tone regarding the possible side effects of the bank's ultra-easy policy on financial firms. 

 
Too Much Money Is a Worry for Direct Lenders

Private debt funds for smaller companies are raising or waiting to invest as much as they've ever invested. 

 
Quickening Retreat From Tech Sinks Market

U.S. stocks posted their biggest decline in more than seven months, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing more than 800 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 4% as investors accelerated their retreat from fast-growing technology stocks. 

 
The $210 Billion Risk in Your 401(k)

Annual defaults on loans taken against investors' 401(k)s threaten to reduce the wealth in U.S. retirement accounts by about $210 billion when the lost savings are compounded over employees' careers, according to an analysis by Deloitte Consulting. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply; Tech Sector Leads Declines

Stocks dropped sharply as an ongoing surge in Treasury yields pulled the Dow down more than 800 points and put the S&P 500 on pace for its longest losing streak in nearly two years. 

 
Oil Prices Decline on Stocks, U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell sharply, in line with a big drop in stocks on Wall Street and as investors awaited a report expected to show a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil inventories. 

 
What's Bubbling Under the Surface of the Stock Market

The pillars of this year's stock rally crumbled in the past week, even as the overall market had only a mild decline thanks to support from what had been among the most-hated companies.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.15% 25598.74 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aAsia shares swoon to 19-month lows; investors await U.S data
RE
08:16aAsia shares swoon to 19-month lows; investors await U.S data
RE
08:15aAsia shares swoon to 19-month lows; investors await U.S data
RE
08:11aOil extends losses as other markets fall, stockpiles climb
RE
08:09aRESTORATION OF THE FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : protection of historic buildings, sustainability and modern working atmosphere reconciled
PU
08:07aWorld's largest fish market reopens at new site in Tokyo
RE
08:07aLife after ECB QE? Corp debt market gets a first taste
RE
08:03aS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : APN Outdoor Group Limited to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index
PU
07:57aOil extends losses as other markets fall, stockpiles climb
RE
07:53aBOJ board member warns trade protectionism could hurt Japan's growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4EXCLUSIVE: BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
5FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.