News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/11/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Trump Takes Swipe at Fed as Stocks Tumble

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has "gone crazy" on short-term interest rates, marking his latest swipe at policy makers in reaction to the stock market's tumble on Wednesday. 

 
Global Markets Selloff Picks Up Speed

A sharp selloff in U.S. stocks spilled over into Asian markets, as investors refocused on slowing global growth, rising bond yields and increasing trade tensions. 

 
Quickening Retreat From Tech Sinks Market

U.S. stocks posted their biggest decline in more than seven months, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing more than 800 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 4% as investors accelerated their retreat from fast-growing technology stocks. 

 
China Launches U.S. Dollar Debt Offering

China has launched a multibillion-dollar bond offering to investors outside the country, seeking to borrow money as cheaply as some of America's strongest companies at a time of heightened tensions with its largest trading partner. 

 
For IMF Help, Pakistan Might Have to Disclose Its China Debts

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a bailout deal with Pakistan would require "absolute transparency" of its debts, many of which come from China's landmark Belt and Road Initiative. 

 
BOJ Sakurai Cautious About Easing Side-Effects

Bank of Japan policy board member Makoto Sakurai on Thursday took a more cautious tone regarding the possible side effects of the bank's ultra-easy policy on financial firms. 

 
Too Much Money Is a Worry for Direct Lenders

Private debt funds for smaller companies are raising or waiting to invest as much as they've ever invested. 

 
The $210 Billion Risk in Your 401(k)

Annual defaults on loans taken against investors' 401(k)s threaten to reduce the wealth in U.S. retirement accounts by about $210 billion when the lost savings are compounded over employees' careers, according to an analysis by Deloitte Consulting. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply; Tech Sector Leads Declines

Stocks dropped sharply as an ongoing surge in Treasury yields pulled the Dow down more than 800 points and put the S&P 500 on pace for its longest losing streak in nearly two years. 

 
Oil Prices Decline on Stocks, U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell sharply, in line with a big drop in stocks on Wall Street and as investors awaited a report expected to show a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil inventories.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.15% 25598.74 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.73%
