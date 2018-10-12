Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/12/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Late-Day Trading Activity Continues to Increase

A surge in late-day trading activity has magnified major indexes' declines over the past two days, stoking investors' anxieties amid the stock market pullback. 

 
Why Trump's Fed Bashing Is Encouraging

Criticism of the central bank has usually meant that it is taking politically unpopular but economically important steps. 

 
Canada Unveils Measures to Thwart Dumping of Steel Products

The Canadian government has announced measures aimed at thwarting the dumping of certain steel products in the country, including tariffs of 25% when quotas are exceeded. 

 
SEC Revives Push to Finish Swaps Rules

The commission voted 4-1 to reconsider proposals that would set capital and margin requirements for security-based swaps. 

 
Last-Minute Trades Accelerate U.S. Share Declines

The selloff in U.S. equities on Wednesday accelerated just before markets closed-an increasingly familiar dynamic that may confirm the growing sway of index-tracking funds. 

 
SEC Says Quarterly Reporting Won't Change 'Anytime Soon'

Public companies won't get a break from quarterly earnings reporting in the near term-an idea that President Trump asked U.S. regulators to study-according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. 

 
U.S. Treasury Issues Advisory of Iranian Malign Financial Activity

The U.S. Treasury Department warned financial institutions Thursday about the threats Iran may pose to the global financial system, highlighting red flags that could signal suspicious activity. 

 
Economists Increasingly Confident of Fed Rate Hikes

Private economists have continued to raise their projections for interest rates through next year, showing greater agreement with the Federal Reserve's expectations, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest survey. 

 
The Fed May Not Be Investors' Friend

Inflation didn't heat up last month. One might have expected that to provide a modicum of relief for jittery investors, but the rules have changed. 

 
Stocks Extend Losses on Heels of Rout

U.S. stocks tumbled in another volatile trading session, as investors refocused on signs of slowing global growth, rising bond yields and increasing trade tensions. The Dow industrials fell 546 points, or 2.1%, after earlier rising as much as 85 points.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
