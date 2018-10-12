Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Late-Day Trading Activity Continues to Increase

A surge in late-day trading activity has magnified major indexes' declines over the past two days, stoking investors' anxieties amid the stock market pullback. 

 
Why Trump's Fed Bashing Is Encouraging

Criticism of the central bank has usually meant that it is taking politically unpopular but economically important steps. 

 
RBA Says External Risks to Australia Rising

Sharply escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China represent a growing external risk to Australia's economic outlook, the Reserve Bank of Australia warned Friday. 

 
Canada Unveils Measures to Thwart Dumping of Steel Products

The Canadian government has announced measures aimed at thwarting the dumping of certain steel products in the country, including tariffs of 25% when quotas are exceeded. 

 
SEC Revives Push to Finish Swaps Rules

The commission voted 4-1 to reconsider proposals that would set capital and margin requirements for security-based swaps. 

 
Last-Minute Trades Accelerate U.S. Share Declines

The selloff in U.S. equities on Wednesday accelerated just before markets closed-an increasingly familiar dynamic that may confirm the growing sway of index-tracking funds. 

 
SEC Says Quarterly Reporting Won't Change 'Anytime Soon'

Public companies won't get a break from quarterly earnings reporting in the near term-an idea that President Trump asked U.S. regulators to study-according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. 

 
U.S. Treasury Issues Advisory of Iranian Malign Financial Activity

The U.S. Treasury Department warned financial institutions Thursday about the threats Iran may pose to the global financial system, highlighting red flags that could signal suspicious activity. 

 
Economists Increasingly Confident of Fed Rate Hikes

Private economists have continued to raise their projections for interest rates through next year, showing greater agreement with the Federal Reserve's expectations, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest survey. 

 
The Fed May Not Be Investors' Friend

Inflation didn't heat up last month. One might have expected that to provide a modicum of relief for jittery investors, but the rules have changed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18a'Winter is coming' - Indonesia's president sounds warning for global economy
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Deepening our relationship with Papua New Guinea
PU
06:13aDOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, August 2018
PU
06:08aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Other DFIs Leveraged Blended Concessional Finance to Support $9 Billion in Emerging Markets
PU
06:06aChina September aluminium, steel exports hold steady as trade row goes on
RE
05:59aChina's September crude imports hit highest in four months
RE
05:51aChina's September export growth tops forecasts, surplus with U.S. record high
RE
05:39aIMF says too early to talk about exit from easy policy in Japan
RE
05:25aChina September Exports Up 17% on Year in Yuan Terms
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
4ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
5NIKKEI : Oil prices rise, but still set for weekly fall amid equities rout
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.