Fed Officials See Strong Economy Justifying Interest Rate Rises

Though the central bank has boosted rates-drawing criticism from President Trump-it sees falling unemployment, economic growth and the return of normal inflation as other factors behind the rise.

China's Exports Accelerate Despite U.S. Trade Tensions

China's exports strengthened unexpectedly in September despite its worsening trade dispute with the U.S., while the two countries' trade gap hit a fresh high.

Why Trump's Fed Bashing Is Encouraging

Criticism of the central bank has usually meant that it is taking politically unpopular but economically important steps.

Late-Day Trading Activity Continues to Increase

A surge in late-day trading activity has magnified major indexes' declines over the past two days, stoking investors' anxieties amid the stock market pullback.

RBA Says External Risks to Australia Rising

Sharply escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China represent a growing external risk to Australia's economic outlook, the Reserve Bank of Australia warned Friday.

Singapore's Central Bank Tightens as Growth Stays Steady

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy as widely expected and set the local dollar on a slightly steeper appreciation path as economic growth stays steady.

Canada Unveils Measures to Thwart Dumping of Steel Products

The Canadian government has announced measures aimed at thwarting the dumping of certain steel products in the country, including tariffs of 25% when quotas are exceeded.

SEC Revives Push to Finish Swaps Rules

The commission voted 4-1 to reconsider proposals that would set capital and margin requirements for security-based swaps.

Last-Minute Trades Accelerate U.S. Share Declines

The selloff in U.S. equities on Wednesday accelerated just before markets closed-an increasingly familiar dynamic that may confirm the growing sway of index-tracking funds.

SEC Says Quarterly Reporting Won't Change 'Anytime Soon'

Public companies won't get a break from quarterly earnings reporting in the near term-an idea that President Trump asked U.S. regulators to study-according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.