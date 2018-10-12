Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Fed Officials See Strong Economy Justifying Interest Rate Rises

Though the central bank has boosted rates-drawing criticism from President Trump-it sees falling unemployment, economic growth and the return of normal inflation as other factors behind the rise. 

 
China's Exports Accelerate Despite U.S. Trade Tensions

China's exports strengthened unexpectedly in September despite its worsening trade dispute with the U.S., while the two countries' trade gap hit a fresh high. 

 
Why Trump's Fed Bashing Is Encouraging

Criticism of the central bank has usually meant that it is taking politically unpopular but economically important steps. 

 
Late-Day Trading Activity Continues to Increase

A surge in late-day trading activity has magnified major indexes' declines over the past two days, stoking investors' anxieties amid the stock market pullback. 

 
RBA Says External Risks to Australia Rising

Sharply escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China represent a growing external risk to Australia's economic outlook, the Reserve Bank of Australia warned Friday. 

 
Singapore's Central Bank Tightens as Growth Stays Steady

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy as widely expected and set the local dollar on a slightly steeper appreciation path as economic growth stays steady. 

 
Canada Unveils Measures to Thwart Dumping of Steel Products

The Canadian government has announced measures aimed at thwarting the dumping of certain steel products in the country, including tariffs of 25% when quotas are exceeded. 

 
SEC Revives Push to Finish Swaps Rules

The commission voted 4-1 to reconsider proposals that would set capital and margin requirements for security-based swaps. 

 
Last-Minute Trades Accelerate U.S. Share Declines

The selloff in U.S. equities on Wednesday accelerated just before markets closed-an increasingly familiar dynamic that may confirm the growing sway of index-tracking funds. 

 
SEC Says Quarterly Reporting Won't Change 'Anytime Soon'

Public companies won't get a break from quarterly earnings reporting in the near term-an idea that President Trump asked U.S. regulators to study-according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aChina September exports surge, creating record surplus with U.S. despite tariffs
RE
07:33aOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
07:33aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:32aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:31aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:20aChinese solar projects facing closure amid subsidy backlog - government report
RE
07:18aEmpty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears' demise
RE
07:17aCOKES, SMOKES AND CLICKS : How Oxxo corner stores are cashing in on Mexican e-commerce
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
4FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.