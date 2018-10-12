Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/12/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Stocks Regain Ground After Selloff

U.S. stocks rebounded, buoyed in part by bank earnings that beat expectations.The gains provided some relief after stock markets around the world suffered their biggest shakeout since February. 

 
Tech's Red October Should Flash a Yellow Light

Tech investors should use caution-the high-flying sector may finally have met a bear that has some bite. 

 
Chinese Exporters Whistle Past the Grave

China's exports are being hammered by the trade war, right? Not exactly. September trade data painted a picture of an economy which is slowing, but still far more resilient than widely appreciated across the Pacific. 

 
Eurozone Factory Output Rebounded in August

The European Union's statistics agency said industrial production across the 19 countries that use the euro was 1% higher in August than in July. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Cooled Slightly in Early October

A measure of economic confidence among American households edged down in early October. 

 
Oil Edges Up but Fails to Recoup Losses

Oil prices ticked up but remained near a two-week low amid a global equity rout and signs of rising crude supply. 

 
IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Rose in September

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose in September, driven by a stark rise in prices for imported fuel. Import prices grew 0.5% from the previous month. Economists surveyed expected a 0.3% gain in September. Data on import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality. 

 
Corporate Loans Help Investors Fight the Fed

Corporate loans have outperformed almost every asset class this month as climbing interest rates hit stock and bond prices, defying analysts' warnings about rising risk in funds that buy below-investment-grade loans. 

 
Gold Glitters as Stocks Fade

After climbing amid the global stock selloff, gold prices now stand at their highest level in two months, and some analysts believe they are bound to strengthen further.

