10/15/2018 | 03:16am CEST
U.S. Stocks Rebound After Two-Day Rout

U.S. stocks rose Friday, capping a turbulent week with daily gains after a rebound in technology companies and some better-than-expected third-quarter results. 

 
U.S. Opens Probe Into Alleged Chinese Mattress Dumping

The Commerce Department has opened an investigation into whether mattresses imported from China are being sold below fair value. 

 
Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify. 

 
Tech's Red October Should Flash a Yellow Light

Tech investors should use caution-the high-flying sector may finally have met a bear that has some bite. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Rose in September

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose in September, driven by a stark rise in prices for imported fuel. Import prices grew 0.5% from the previous month. Economists surveyed expected a 0.3% gain in September. Data on import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality. 

 
Chinese Exporters Whistle Past the Grave

China's exports are being hammered by the trade war, right? Not exactly. September trade data painted a picture of an economy which is slowing, but still far more resilient than widely appreciated across the Pacific. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Cooled Slightly in Early October

A measure of economic confidence among American households edged down in early October but remained at a high level. 

 
Corporate Loans Help Investors Fight the Fed

Corporate loans have outperformed almost every asset class this month as climbing interest rates hit stock and bond prices, defying analysts' warnings. 

 
China's Auto Sales Face First Annual Decline in Decades

Auto sales in China fell for the third straight month in September, as fragile consumer confidence amid a falling stock market and trade tensions led to weak sales. 

 
Gold Glitters as Stocks Fade

After climbing amid the global stock selloff, gold prices now stand at their highest level in two months, and some analysts believe they are bound to strengthen further.

