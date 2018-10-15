Investor Shift Triggers Stocks' Wild Ride

A Friday bounceback couldn't save U.S. stocks from their worst week since March, as investors reassessed the value of American companies in the face of a long-awaited rise in interest rates.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Fed Minutes

The week ahead will feature September consumer spending data and China's economic growth figures. The Fed also releases minutes from its Sept. 25-26 meeting.

'A Change in Mood:' Allies Soften Tone on U.S. Trade Policy

The IMF kicked off its annual gathering with a stern warning about protectionism, but it ended it with central bankers and finance ministers taking a much less dire and confrontational tone than U.S. trading partners had after previous international meetings.

Don't Blink:' Mexican Ex-President's Advice for China on U.S. Trade Conflict

Former Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo advised Yi Gang, the head of China's central bank, to negotiate hard with the U.S. and get the private sector on his side.

'What's Going to Be on Twitter the Next Day': Central Banks Close Ranks

The Federal Reserve stressed the need for it to normalize monetary policy gradually and transparently, as its global counterparts warned against threats to central bank independence following President Trump's criticisms of the Fed.

U.S. Stocks Have Been an Anomaly in Global Markets. Not Anymore.

For months, U.S. stocks powered higher to records while most of the world's markets crumbled, a divergence that analysts and investors said wouldn't last. It didn't.

Housing Market Positioned for a Gentler Slowdown Than in 2007

The U.S. housing market is running out of steam, but its slowdown looks nothing like the historic collapse that took down the whole economy in 2007.

In China, a Dot-Com Déjà-Vu

Tech startups, and their valuations, are booming in China. But where some investors see promise and reward, others see risk and a potential reckoning. How it will play out depends upon whom you ask.

Brexit Talks Stall Ahead of Key Summit

Negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union suffered a setback as the two sides failed to resolve differences, chiefly over how to avoid the re-emergence of a physical border in Ireland.

Saudi Arabia's Economic Dreams Falter

JP Morgan CEO James Dimon is the latest Western executive to pull out of Riyadh's premier business conference following accusations that the Saudi government ordered the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul earlier this month.