News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/16/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Growth Stocks Lead U.S. Indexes Lower

Shares of Amazon.com, Netflix and other rapidly growing companies fell, resuming a stock-market pullback that has shaved billions of dollars of value from one of investors' most popular trades. 

 
Saudis Weigh Saying Journalist Was Killed by Mistake

The Saudi government is considering issuing a statement saying that rogue operatives killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by mistake during an interrogation gone wrong. 

 
U.S. Deficit Swells in Fiscal 2018 as Tax Cuts Take Bite

The federal deficit widened 17% last year amid higher government spending-including rising interest costs on the debt and increased funding for the military-and flat revenues following last year's tax cut. 

 
Yellen Calls Trump's Attack on Fed Counterproductive

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said President Trump's attacks on the central bank could be counterproductive if they cause investors to doubt the Fed's commitment to keeping inflation in check. 

 
CFPB to Define 'Abusive' Acts by Financial Firms

The regulator plans to explain what it considers to be "abusive" practices by companies selling financial services, a move aimed at giving a clearer idea of what behavior would get companies into trouble. 

 
U.S. Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected in September

American consumers reined in their spending at restaurants and department stores in September, resulting in the second straight month of weak retail spending. 

 
U.S. Tax Changes Hit Global Investment Flows

Global business investment flows fell sharply in the first six months of the year, as U.S. companies repatriated profits in response to changes in the country's tax law, the United Nations said. 

 
Small Caps Become Latest Winning Trade to Collapse

Shares of small, U.S.-focused firms are suffering their worst rout in years, removing another pillar of support for the nine-year bull market as it faces heightened turmoil. 

 
Emerging-Markets Selloffs: This One Is Different

The deepening selloff in emerging markets this year is one of the biggest of the past decade-and differs in ways that highlight how the developing world has changed. 

 
This Isn't 1973 for Oil, But Don't Discount Saudi Ire

A repeat of the Arab Oil Embargo simply isn't credible, but even a slightly less-helpful Saudi regime could see a tight oil market get worse in the short-run.

