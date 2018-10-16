Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/16/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Tumbling Car and House Sales Pose Fresh Challenge to Chinese Markets

A pullback in consumer spending is another challenge for shares in mainland China, to add to trade tensions with the U.S. and a weak currency. 

 
Saudis Weigh Saying Journalist Was Killed by Mistake

The Saudi government is considering issuing a statement saying that rogue operatives killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by mistake during an interrogation gone wrong. 

 
Italy's Government Passes Draft Budget That Would Widen Deficit

Italy's government approved a draft budget law for next year, confirming a set of expansionary measures that could lead to a fast-rising deficit and a conflict with the European Union. 

 
U.S. Deficit Swells in Fiscal 2018 as Tax Cuts Take Bite

The federal deficit widened 17% last year amid higher government spending-including rising interest costs on the debt and increased funding for the military-and flat revenues following last year's tax cut. 

 
Yellen Calls Trump's Attack on Fed Counterproductive

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said President Trump's attacks on the central bank could be counterproductive if they cause investors to doubt the Fed's commitment to keeping inflation in check. 

 
Emerging-Markets Selloffs: This One Is Different

The deepening selloff in emerging markets this year is one of the biggest of the past decade-and differs in ways that highlight how the developing world has changed. 

 
Growth Stocks Lead U.S. Indexes Lower

Shares of Amazon.com, Netflix and other rapidly growing companies fell, resuming a stock-market pullback that has shaved billions of dollars of value from one of investors' most popular trades. 

 
CFPB to Define 'Abusive' Acts by Financial Firms

The regulator plans to explain what it considers to be "abusive" practices by companies selling financial services, a move aimed at giving a clearer idea of what behavior would get companies into trouble. 

 
U.S. Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected in September

American consumers reined in their spending at restaurants and department stores in September, resulting in the second straight month of weak retail spending. 

 
U.S. Tax Changes Hit Global Investment Flows

Global business investment flows fell sharply in the first six months of the year, as U.S. companies repatriated profits in response to changes in the country's tax law, the United Nations said.

