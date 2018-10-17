Global Stocks Extend Rebound

Stocks in Asia and Europe advanced after a rally in the U.S. in which the Dow rose more than 500 points. Futures pointed to a small opening gain for U.S. stocks.

Trump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'

President Trump reiterated his complaints that the Federal Reserve is raising short-term interest rates too fast, calling the U.S. central bank "my biggest threat."

Stocks Surge, Erasing Recent Losses

U.S. stocks surged, sending the Dow industrials up more than 500 points, as upbeat economic and earnings reports provided investors with new evidence that the domestic expansion remains on a strong footing.

UK Inflation Cooled in September

Annual inflation in the U.K. cooled in September but nevertheless remained above the Bank of England's 2% annual goal, keeping alive the prospect of gentle interest rate increases in the next couple of years.

SEC Ruling Takes Aim at Stock-Exchange Profits

The Securities and Exchange Commission decision blocking higher fees for certain stock-market data casts doubt on a crucial and growing source of revenue that has helped exchanges make up for the declining income from trading.

U.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties

The U.S. on Tuesday sanctioned a multibillion-dollar network of Iranian companies, banks and funds accused of financing the country's elite paramilitary unit, ratcheting up global pressure on Tehran and sending a warning to governments and companies considering continued engagement with Iran.

Big Jump in Americans Saying Renting Is Cheaper Than Owning

More than three-quarters of Americans now view renting as more affordable than owning a home, the latest sign that rising mortgage rates and higher home prices will continue to pressure home sales.

Wall Street Should Think Twice When It Returns to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia didn't become a country with poor regard for human rights upon the alleged killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yet his disappearance appears to be driving the biggest corporate reassessment of the risks of dealing with the kingdom since 9/11.

New York Attorney General's Probe Into Fake FCC Comments Deepens

The New York attorney general's office has subpoenaed more than a dozen advocacy groups, lobbying firms and consultants as part of an investigation of fake comments filed with the FCC over its proposal to scale back internet regulation.

U.S. Is World's Most Competitive Economy Again

The U.S. is back on top as the most competitive country in the world, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2008 in an index produced by the World Economic Forum, which said the country could still do better on social issues.