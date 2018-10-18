Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/18/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Fed Minutes Point to Continued, Gradual Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve officials signaled they see a strong economy justifying continued interest-rate increases and said they will watch for evidence their moves are keeping economic growth on an even keel, minutes of their September policy meeting showed. 

 
U.S. Criticizes China's Currency Practices, but Doesn't Add Manipulator Designation

The U.S. Treasury again passed up a formal opportunity to designate China a "currency manipulator," but singled out the nation's currency practices as a source of "particular concern." 

 
U.S. Stocks Finish Slightly Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower in another volatile session as investors parsed the latest economic and earnings signals amid ongoing jitters about higher interest rates. 

 
Ross Says Progress of Trade Talks With EU Is Unsatisfactory

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Trump wants quick results from trade talks with the EU and warned that progress was unsatisfactory. 

 
U.S. Boosts Credit Line to Mexico in Gesture of Ties

The U.S. is boosting the size of a credit line available to Mexico in times of need, part of a largely symbolic display of close ties as the countries prepare to sign a new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
BOE Official Warns of Pound's Fate If EU Trade Deal Isn't Reached

The British pound could weaken significantly if the U.K. were to leave the European Union without a new trade agreement, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told lawmakers Wednesday. 

 
Oil Tumbles on Jump in Inventories

Oil prices dropped sharply as another large increase in U.S. oil inventories and volatility on Wall Street sparked concerns that global demand for oil is starting to retreat. 

 
Investors Change Tack as Rates Rise

The volatility racking markets is the latest chapter in investors' fight to adapt to a world of reduced central-bank stimulus. 

 
The Earnings Elephant in the Room

The strengthening dollar weighs on U.S. multinationals' earnings. 

 
Ties to Saudi Prince Weigh on SoftBank Fund's Future

Billionaire Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman have been mutual supporters and business partners-but the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has cast a shadow.

