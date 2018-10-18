European Stocks Shrug Off Weakness in Asia

Global stocks were mixed as the macroeconomic anxieties behind recent wild swings continued to drag on Asian exchanges.

China's Blowout Bond Sale Is Little Comfort to Junk Issuers

China has created an interest-rate benchmark that should help local debt issuers access international markets. But weaker companies won't see much benefit.

Fed Minutes Point to Continued, Gradual Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve officials signaled they see a strong economy justifying continued interest-rate increases and said they will watch for evidence their moves are keeping economic growth on an even keel, minutes of their September policy meeting showed.

U.S. Criticizes China's Currency Practices, but Doesn't Add Manipulator Designation

The U.S. Treasury again passed up a formal opportunity to designate China a "currency manipulator," but singled out the nation's currency practices as a source of "particular concern."

U.S. Stocks Finish Slightly Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower in another volatile session as investors parsed the latest economic and earnings signals amid ongoing jitters about higher interest rates.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.50%

South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady, but expectations are high for it to tighten policy next month.

Australia's Jobless Rate Is Lowest Since 2012

Australia's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in more than six years in September, bringing the nation's central bank a step closer to its first rate increase since 2010.

The Table Is Rigged Against Macau Stocks

Shares in major casino operators in the world's largest gambling market have been tumbling, but it isn't time for investors to up their bets.

Ross Says Progress of Trade Talks With EU Is Unsatisfactory

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Trump wants quick results from trade talks with the EU and warned that progress was unsatisfactory.

U.S. Boosts Credit Line to Mexico in Gesture of Ties

The U.S. is boosting the size of a credit line available to Mexico in times of need, part of a largely symbolic display of close ties as the countries prepare to sign a new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.