Stocks Sink Amid Concerns Over Global Growth

U.S. stocks traded lower amid Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to skip a Saudi Arabia investment conference and concerns over global growth.

Quarles Backs Fed's Gradual Policy Course

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles reaffirmed the central bank's gradual monetary policy course, saying policy makers should avoid focusing too much on metrics that come with a high degree of uncertainty.

Manufacturing Activity Expands, Future Outlook Optimistic

Manufacturing activity continued to grow in the mid-Atlantic region in October, as firms reported continued increases in employment and the average workweek.

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, indicative of a tight labor market in which employers are reluctant to lay off workers.

Wall Street's Fear Gauge Flashes Green Again

Panic in the stock market is officially over-at least according to derivatives markets.

Investors Are Digging Gold Again

Many gold-mining companies have higher fixed-investment costs and pay hefty dividends.

Leading Economic Index for the U.S. Increased in September

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose 0.5% to 118.8 in September, suggesting the U.S. business cycle remains on a strong growth trajectory heading into 2019.

Brent Crude Falls Below $80 as U.S. Inventories Build

Brent crude fell below the $80-a-barrel threshold for the first time in nearly a month, after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories.

Fed's Bullard Says It Is Still a Mistake for Central Bank to Project Rate Rises

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday that a modernized way of looking at a venerable monetary-policy rule supports his belief that no rate rises are needed right now.

The Table Is Rigged Against Macau Stocks

Shares in major casino operators in the world's largest gambling market have been tumbling, but it isn't time for investors to up their bets.