Mnuchin Won't Go to Saudi Conference

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he won't attend a Saudi investment summit amid tensions over the disappearance and suspected killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Dow Falls More Than 300 Points Amid Concerns Over Global Growth

U.S. stocks dropped sharply amid Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to skip a Saudi Arabia investment conference and concerns over global growth.

Quarles Backs Fed's Gradual Policy Course

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles reaffirmed the central bank's gradual monetary policy course, saying policy makers should avoid focusing too much on metrics that come with a high degree of uncertainty.

Manufacturing Activity Expands, Future Outlook Optimistic

Manufacturing activity continued to grow in the mid-Atlantic region in October, as firms reported continued increases in employment and the average workweek.

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, indicative of a tight labor market in which employers are reluctant to lay off workers.

Wall Street's Fear Gauge Flashes Green Again

Panic in the stock market is officially over-at least according to derivatives markets.

Investors Are Digging Gold Again

As with other times of market turmoil, investors are embracing gold. That has helped lift shares of many of the world's biggest gold miners to double-digit gains.

Leading Economic Index for the U.S. Increased in September

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose 0.5% to 118.8 in September, suggesting the U.S. business cycle remains on a strong growth trajectory heading into 2019.

Brent Crude Falls Below $80 as U.S. Inventories Build

Brent crude fell below the $80-a-barrel threshold for the first time in nearly a month, after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories.

Fed's Bullard Says It Is Still a Mistake for Central Bank to Project Rate Rises

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday that a modernized way of looking at a venerable monetary-policy rule supports his belief that no rate rises are needed right now.