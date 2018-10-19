Log in
10/19/2018 | 07:16am CEST
China Growth Slows to 6.5%; Finance Officials Try to Soothe Worried Investors

China's economic expansion slowed to its weakest pace since the financial crisis, as top financial regulators launched an extraordinary coordinated effort to calm jittery investors. 

 
Trump Hardens Saudi Stance After Days of Mixed Signals

President Trump said Thursday that a prominent Saudi journalist is likely dead and his Treasury secretary called off plans to attend a Saudi investment conference next week, amid strains over how to react to the suspected death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

 
Central Banks' Unconventional Policies Mostly Worked, IMF Economists Find

Unconventional policy tools deployed by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan in recent years were effective, according to research from economists at the International Monetary Fund. 

 
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points Amid Concerns Over Global Growth

U.S. stocks dropped sharply amid Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to skip a Saudi Arabia investment conference and concerns over global growth. 

 
Why Bond Yields May Keep Climbing

The rise in bond yields can be explained by a less negative term premium as investors are less certain about what the Fed will do. 

 
Oil Prices Could Fall Further on Rising U.S. Oil Supplies, OPEC Says

Rising crude oil inventories and increased output in the U.S. could push oil prices down in the coming weeks, an internal OPEC report said Thursday. 

 
White House Seeks to Slow Rollout of Rules for Cleaner Ship Fuels

The Trump administration is pushing to ease the rollout of new international rules to power commercial ships with environmentally cleaner fuels, fearing the measures will drive up costs for consumers and businesses. 

 
Companies Split on U.S. Exit From Postal Pact Benefiting China

Many American companies applauded the country's move to pull out of an international postal agreement, but some organizations worried it could crimp the flow of global e-commerce. 

 
Quarles Backs Fed's Gradual Policy Course

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles reaffirmed the central bank's gradual monetary policy course, saying policy makers should avoid focusing too much on metrics that come with a high degree of uncertainty. 

 
Manufacturing Activity Expands, Future Outlook Optimistic

Manufacturing activity continued to grow in the mid-Atlantic region in October, as firms reported continued increases in employment and the average workweek.

