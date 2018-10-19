Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/19/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
U.S. Stocks Rise After Chinese Shares Rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose in afternoon trading following a rare intervention by Chinese financial regulators soothed fears over weak economic growth in the country. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Fell in September

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in September, extending a weak stretch for the housing market in a period of otherwise strong economic growth. 

 
Europe, Asia Nations Join U.S.'s Economic Pushback Against China

U.S. efforts to counter China's global economic push got a boost from European and Asian countries, which also want to capitalize on Washington's fight with Beijing. 

 
Canada Inflation Slowed Sharply in September

Inflation in Canada slowed significantly in September, missing market expectations, as temporary factors that had lifted the cost of gasoline and air travel dissipated. 

 
China Growth Slows to 6.5%; Finance Officials Try to Soothe Worried Investors

China's economic expansion slowed to its weakest pace since the financial crisis, as top financial regulators launched an extraordinary coordinated effort to calm jittery investors. 

 
NYSE, Nasdaq Take Hits in Washington

The Securities and Exchange Commission's decision this week to block the biggest U.S. stock exchanges from raising fees on some data products is the latest example of their losing streak in Washington. 

 
Pump Prices Hover Around $3 as Midterms Near

The cost of filling up doesn't seem to budge even with crude-oil prices dropping, the overall economy strong and peak-demand season over. 

 
U.K. Government Borrowing Hits 11-Year Low

The U.K. government's borrowing in September was the lowest for that month in 11 years, leaving it on track to meet its target for the year. 

 
Contagion Creeps Back Into Europe's Bond Markets

Concerns over Italy's finances are spreading to other European bond markets, in a worrying sign for investors who till recently hoped that market jitters would be contained. 

 
London Stock Exchange Bolsters LCH Stake

London Stock Exchange Group said it will spend up to EUR438 to increase its stake in clearing house LCH, while reporting third-quarter revenue growth.

