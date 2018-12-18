Oversupply Worries Drag Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices continued a precipitous slide to a fresh one-year low, weighed down by concerns over global growth and uncertainty over the impact of production cuts from major exporters.

Saudi Arabia Plans More Spending Next Year to Boost Growth

The kingdom seeks to rally domestic support amid international criticism for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Stocks Rebound After Monday's Sharp Selloff

U.S. stocks bounced higher, a break after two sessions of steep drops on Wall Street driven by rising anxieties about the health of global economic growth.

As Fed Begins Meeting, Trump Again Calls for No Rate Increase

President Trump continued his public campaign calling on the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates during the central bank's two-day meeting that begins later in the day.

U.S. Housing Starts Grew in November

U.S. housing starts rose in November, reflecting a large climb in apartment building that masked weakness in single-family home construction.

Smaller Fed Moves Have Bigger Market Impacts

In a world of low inflation and slow recuperation from the financial crisis, even small interest-rate changes can have outsize effects on markets and the economy, as Fed officials have learned.

Tech Unicorns Are Going Public at Near-Record Pace

The number of companies valued at $1 billion or more at the time of their initial public offerings is expected to rise next year.

When to Pounce on a Brexit Buying Opportunity

Britain has become the outcast of global markets, untouchable for many as the country's politics descends into chaos. This ought to create opportunities for those able to stomach the wild price swings as U.K. politicians abuse each other.

The Worst Redemptions on Record Add to Global Markets' Pain

U.S. stocks slumped sharply again Monday over concerns of slowing economic growth around the world and the future of Federal Reserve rate increases. Investors aren't sitting still as the selloff intensifies.

A New Way to Spot the Next Financial Crisis

A more realistic way to model financial risk is emerging. It could help big banks and regulators spot potholes, even if it can't stop people falling into them.