Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 09:16pm CET
Oversupply Worries Drag Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices continued a precipitous slide to a fresh one-year low, weighed down by concerns over global growth and uncertainty over the impact of production cuts from major exporters. 

 
Saudi Arabia Plans More Spending Next Year to Boost Growth

The kingdom seeks to rally domestic support amid international criticism for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

 
Stocks Rebound After Monday's Sharp Selloff

U.S. stocks bounced higher, a break after two sessions of steep drops on Wall Street driven by rising anxieties about the health of global economic growth. 

 
As Fed Begins Meeting, Trump Again Calls for No Rate Increase

President Trump continued his public campaign calling on the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates during the central bank's two-day meeting that begins later in the day. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Grew in November

U.S. housing starts rose in November, reflecting a large climb in apartment building that masked weakness in single-family home construction. 

 
Smaller Fed Moves Have Bigger Market Impacts

In a world of low inflation and slow recuperation from the financial crisis, even small interest-rate changes can have outsize effects on markets and the economy, as Fed officials have learned. 

 
Tech Unicorns Are Going Public at Near-Record Pace

The number of companies valued at $1 billion or more at the time of their initial public offerings is expected to rise next year. 

 
When to Pounce on a Brexit Buying Opportunity

Britain has become the outcast of global markets, untouchable for many as the country's politics descends into chaos. This ought to create opportunities for those able to stomach the wild price swings as U.K. politicians abuse each other. 

 
The Worst Redemptions on Record Add to Global Markets' Pain

U.S. stocks slumped sharply again Monday over concerns of slowing economic growth around the world and the future of Federal Reserve rate increases. Investors aren't sitting still as the selloff intensifies. 

 
A New Way to Spot the Next Financial Crisis

A more realistic way to model financial risk is emerging. It could help big banks and regulators spot potholes, even if it can't stop people falling into them.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:10pBOURSE DE MONTRÉAL : Final Contract Adjustment- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)- Special Cash Dividend
PU
04:08pS&P 500 ends flat in volatile trade ahead of Fed meeting
RE
04:05pItaly strikes deal with EU commission over budget - ministry spokeswoman
RE
04:05pPUBLIC CITIZEN : Safety Regulator Failed Coal Miners
PU
04:05pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule - 18 December 2018
PU
03:55pSTATE OF HAWAII : Third-Party Certification Now Required for Renewable Fuels Producers Seeking State Tax Credit
PU
03:54pCURRENCIES : Dollar Struggles Ahead Of Last Fed Decision Of 2018; Commodity Currencies Crash
DJ
03:50pGreek parliament approves 2019 budget
RE
03:48pItaly's Salvini says "greatly satisfied" by budget result
RE
03:45pBOND REPORT : 10-year Government Yield Hits Nearly 4-month Low Near 2.80% As Treasurys Rally
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem's sector specific consultation
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completion of Venco Acquisition in Londrina Brazil
3Oil dives on fears of glut, global economic slowdown
4SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC : SUPREME CANNABIS : Wiz Khalifa Partners with Supreme to Expand Cannabis Brand -..
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Considers $8 Billion Bid for Endeavor Energy-Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.