News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/19/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Fed Set to Raise Rates, Signal Future Pace of Increases

The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point, but the economic outlook suggests a slower pace of rate increases in 2019. 

 
Stocks Rise Ahead of Final Fed Decision of the Year

U.S. stocks were higher in morning trading ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to set the tone for interest rates in 2019. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Home Capital Investment

Berkshire Hathaway has mostly exited its investment in Home Capital Group, some 18 months after Warren Buffett's investment vehicle threw the Canadian alternative lender a lifeline. 

 
Britain and EU Plan for Brexit Breakdown

Britain and the European Union are stepping up planning for a scenario they have both long struggled to avoid: the exit of the U.K. from the bloc in March without a withdrawal agreement. 

 
U.S. Existing Home Sales Fell From a Year Ago

November sales of previously owned U.S. homes edged up from a month earlier but clocked the largest annual decline in more than seven years, signaling the sputtering housing market may finish the year on a weak note. 

 
McConnell to Introduce Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would introduce a short-term spending measure later in the day to avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend. 

 
Italy's Growth Woes Set to Persist Despite EU Budget Blessing

Italy's deal with the European Union to defuse its simmering budget dispute is adding to concerns about the country's real economic problem: a lack of growth. 

 
Current-Account Deficit Widened in Third Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit, a measure of the nation's trade and financial flows with other countries, widened to a 10-year high in the third quarter, as exports fell and imports continued to rise. 

 
Canada Inflation Decelerates on Slump in Gasoline Prices

Canada's annual inflation rate decelerated sharply in November on lower gasoline prices. The pullback on price increases likely gives the Bank of Canada further reason to hold off on further rate rises in the immediate future. 

 
China Moves to Expand Lending to Small Firms

China's central bank Wednesday rolled out more measures to help the country's cash-strapped small businesses as growth in the world's second largest economy slows.

