Dow Falls Nearly 3%, Extending December Rout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 650 points as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to instill calm into a jittery market. The S&P 500 is less than half a percentage point away from entering a bear market.

Shutdown Continues as Trump Pushes for Border-Wall Funding

The impasse over government spending continued, with President Trump insisting that funds for border security are wasted if a border wall isn't included in the package.

U.S. Oil Prices Fall to 18-Month Low as Wall Street Tumbles

U.S. oil prices are down 44% since early October amid growing fears that a slowing global economy could sap demand.

Trump Says the Fed Is 'the Only Problem Our Economy Has'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, calling the central bank the "only problem our economy has" and likening its policies to a golfer who can't putt.

What Betting Markets Have to Say About Brexit

The difficulty of discerning what will happen in the U.K.'s ongoing bid to leave the EU has some asking whether betting shops, rather than financial markets, will provide better clues for the future.

Who Won Our Stock-Picking Game, Columnists or Readers?

Annual picks made by Heard on the Street writers, published in late summer, resulted in an average loss of 9.14%, not counting dividends. That was actually a better performance than the S&P 500.

Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials-most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases-will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee.

Canada Cools Its Housing Market-but Frustrates Home Buyers

Canadian regulators have worked to tame some of the most overheated housing markets in the developed world with tougher rules for new borrowers, higher mortgage rates and new taxes for home buyers. But the moves have also shut prospective homeowners out of the market.

Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair

White House advisers say President Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, aiming to quell speculation the president's anger over monetary policy might lead to a confrontation that could jar volatile financial markets.

Once-Hot Housing Market Likely to Cool Further in 2019

A long rally in the housing market stumbled in 2018 and looks poised to slow further, another headwind for a U.S. economic expansion already contending with choppy financial markets and global trade tensions.