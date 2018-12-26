U.S. Holiday Retail Sales Are Strongest in Years

Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years, according to early data.

Hedge Fund Makes Billions Off Americans' Underwater Mortgages

Fir Tree made a surprising wager-that many Americans would keep paying their home-loan debt, even after their homes' value fell below what they owed.

Recession Is Looming, or Not. Here's How to Know

The plummeting stock market is signaling a serious slowdown. But shopping malls were packed into Christmas Eve. Only one of those trends will continue into 2019. Picking the winner will be profitable but won't be easy.

Dow Falls Nearly 3%, Extending December Rout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 650 points as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to instill calm into a jittery market. The S&P 500 is less than half a percentage point away from entering a bear market.

Shutdown Continues as Trump Pushes for Border-Wall Funding

The impasse over government spending continued, with President Trump insisting that funds for border security are wasted if a border wall isn't included in the package.

U.S. Oil Prices Fall to 18-Month Low as Wall Street Tumbles

U.S. oil prices are down 44% since early October amid growing fears that a slowing global economy could sap demand.

Trump Says the Fed Is 'the Only Problem Our Economy Has'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, calling the central bank the "only problem our economy has" and likening its policies to a golfer who can't putt.

What Betting Markets Have to Say About Brexit

The difficulty of discerning what will happen in the U.K.'s ongoing bid to leave the EU has some asking whether betting shops, rather than financial markets, will provide better clues for the future.

Who Won Our Stock-Picking Game, Columnists or Readers?

Annual picks made by Heard on the Street writers, published in late summer, resulted in an average loss of 9.14%, not counting dividends. That was actually a better performance than the S&P 500.

Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials-most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases-will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee.