Trump Says Only Funding for Border Wall Will End Shutdown

President Trump vowed to keep the federal government partially closed until Congress meets his demand for more than $5 billion for a border wall. He said, without giving examples, that thousands of federal employees were willing to work without pay to secure the funding.

Japan Stocks Drop 5%, Land in Bear Territory

The selloff came against a backdrop of concerns about the U.S. government shutdown, the Fed's outlook and a possible global economic slowdown.

Behind the Market Swoon: The Herdlike Behavior of Computerized Trading

The majority of trades come from machines, models, or passive investing formulas that move in unison and blazingly fast. This quarter's sharp declines are symptoms of the modern market's sensitivities, the same ones that drove gains through the first three-quarters of the year.

U.S. Holiday Retail Sales Are Strongest in Years

Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years, according to early data.

Hedge Fund Makes Billions Off Americans' Underwater Mortgages

Fir Tree made a surprising wager-that many Americans would keep paying their home-loan debt, even after their homes' value fell below what they owed.

Recession Is Looming, or Not. Here's How to Know

The plummeting stock market is signaling a serious slowdown. But shopping malls were packed into Christmas Eve. Only one of those trends will continue into 2019. Picking the winner will be profitable but won't be easy.

India Has a Banner Year for Deals, Overtakes China as a Favored Target

India is having its busiest year ever for corporate deal making, as foreign buyers are now spending more there than in China.

Brokers Fight to Keep Their Pay Perks

Brokers won their fight against the controversial fiduciary rule. Now, a battle is brewing over a new proposal by securities regulators that would require them to cut back on sales incentives tied to customer advice.

How Tariffs Could Trickle Down to Your Kitchen Remodel

Tariffs are having an impact in kitchens across the U.S. Just about every material you'd need to remodel a kitchen is now subject to the earlier round of tariffs.

With Bull Run in Jeopardy, Investors Find Few Havens

Investors are running out of places to hide as the stock-market rout accelerates.