Stocks Waver After December Downturn

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses after a bruising four-session selloff that put the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on the brink of a bear market.

Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Weakened in December

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to minus 8 in December from 14 in November. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 15 in December.

Government Shutdown Enters Fifth Day

The government shutdown stretched into its fifth day Wednesday with no indications emerging that President Trump and Congress would find a way soon to reopen it.

Home-Price Growth Remained Flat in October

Home-price growth stayed flat in October, the latest sign that conditions are becoming more favorable for buyers and are likely to remain so in the months to come.

Investor Cutback in New Market Bets Is Most Severe Since 2008

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying.

Oil Prices Move Higher After Christmas Eve Plunge

Oil prices rose after the U.S. benchmark plunged to an 18-month low on Monday, as investors bet holiday-thinned trading may have left the commodity oversold.

Activist Investors Gain Clout as Stocks Tumble

A record of more than 280 companies around the world with market values of more than $500 million were publicly subjected to activist demands in 2018.

Investors Fret Over Khashoggi Killing but Maintain Saudi Ties

Western investors scrambled to figure out how to preserve their relations with Saudi Arabia following the Khashoggi killing.

Behind the Market Swoon: The Herdlike Behavior of Computerized Trading

The majority of trades come from machines, models, or passive investing formulas that move in unison and blazingly fast. This quarter's sharp declines are symptoms of the modern market's sensitivities, the same ones that drove gains through the first three-quarters of the year.

Crypto Craze Drew Them In; Fraud, in Many Cases, Emptied Their Pockets

Individual investors are nursing billions of dollars in cryptocurrency losses, including from alleged frauds. Regulators have only managed to claw back about $36 million over the past two years for duped investors.