News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/26/2018 | 11:16pm CET
Dow Industrials Leap More Than 1,000 Points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points for the first time in a single session Wednesday, rebounding after a bruising four-session selloff put the blue-chip index and the S&P 500 on the brink of a bear market. 

 
Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Adviser Says

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said Fed chief Jerome Powell is in no danger of being fired, the latest official to try to quell anxiety that the president might remove him. 

 
Oil Rises by Most in Two Years as Wall Street Rebounds

Oil prices had their biggest one-day increase in more than two years Wednesday as a rebound in the U.S. stock market led to oil buying. 

 
Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Weakened in December

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to minus 8 in December from 14 in November. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 15 in December. 

 
Investors Fret Over Khashoggi Killing but Maintain Saudi Ties

Western investors scrambled to figure out how to preserve their relations with Saudi Arabia following the Khashoggi killing. 

 
Government Shutdown Enters Fifth Day

The government shutdown stretched into its fifth day Wednesday with no indications emerging that President Trump and Congress would find a way to end the impasse. 

 
Home-Price Growth Kept Pace in October

Home-price growth remained steady in October, the latest sign that conditions are becoming more favorable for buyers. 

 
ETFs, Mutual Funds See Sudden Drop in Money Flowing In

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying. 

 
Activist Investors Gain Clout as Stocks Tumble

A record of more than 280 companies around the world with market values of more than $500 million were publicly subjected to activist demands in 2018. 

 
Behind the Market Swoon: The Herdlike Behavior of Computerized Trading

The majority of trades come from machines, models, or passive investing formulas that move in unison and blazingly fast. This quarter's sharp declines are symptoms of the modern market's sensitivities, the same ones that drove gains through the first three-quarters of the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
