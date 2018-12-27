Dow Industrials Leap More Than 1,000 Points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points for the first time in a single session Wednesday, rebounding after a bruising four-session selloff put the blue-chip index and the S&P 500 on the brink of a bear market.

Oil Rises by Most in Two Years as Wall Street Rebounds

Oil prices had their biggest one-day increase in more than two years Wednesday as a rebound in the U.S. stock market led to oil buying.

Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Adviser Says

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said Fed chief Jerome Powell is in no danger of being fired, the latest official to try to quell anxiety that the president might remove him.

Utility Stocks Miss Out on Stock Rally

Some investors believe utilities could quickly resume their outperformance as markets grapple with slowing global growth, tightening monetary policy in the U.S. and other factors that could sour investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Weakened in December

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to minus 8 in December from 14 in November. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 15 in December.

Investors Fret Over Khashoggi Killing but Maintain Saudi Ties

Western investors scrambled to figure out how to preserve their relations with Saudi Arabia following the Khashoggi killing.

Government Shutdown Enters Fifth Day

The government shutdown stretched into its fifth day Wednesday with no indications emerging that President Trump and Congress would find a way to end the impasse.

Home-Price Growth Kept Pace in October

Growth in home prices remained steady in October, the latest sign that conditions are becoming more favorable for buyers.

ETFs, Mutual Funds See Sudden Drop in Money Flowing In

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying.

Activist Investors Gain Clout as Stocks Tumble

A record of more than 280 companies around the world with market values of more than $500 million were publicly subjected to activist demands in 2018.