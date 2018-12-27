U.S. Stocks Set to Fall After Wall Street's Record Surge

U.S. stocks were poised to drop after a record-breaking rally on Wall Street, as anxiety persists about slowing economic growth and uncertain policy out of Washington.

Markets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.

A short government shutdown will likely have little impact on the overall U.S. economy, but a protracted budget fight during a time of heightened market volatility could worsen an already murky outlook.

Taking Stock of the World's Debt

The world has never had as much debt as it has right now-nearly $250 trillion. And these debt loads are about to get a big test: Global central banks, which once kept borrowing easy, are changing course.

Oil Slips Amid Volatile, Thin Trading

Oil prices fell amid thin trading volumes due to the holiday season, with analysts saying low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week.

Shareholder Retreats From Chinese Companies Signal More Gloom

Large shareholders of a record number of listed companies in China cut their holdings in 2018, a sign of pessimism about the outlook for their companies and the broader economy.

Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Adviser Says

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said Fed chief Jerome Powell is in no danger of being fired, the latest official to try to quell anxiety that the president might remove him.

Utility Stocks Miss Out on Stock Rally

Some investors believe utilities could quickly resume their outperformance as markets grapple with slowing global growth, tightening monetary policy in the U.S. and other factors that could sour investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Weakened in December

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to minus 8 in December from 14 in November. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 15 in December.

Investors Fret Over Khashoggi Killing but Maintain Saudi Ties

Western investors scrambled to figure out how to preserve their relations with Saudi Arabia following the Khashoggi killing.

Government Shutdown Enters Fifth Day

The government shutdown stretched into its fifth day Wednesday with no indications emerging that President Trump and Congress would find a way to end the impasse.