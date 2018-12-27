Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Stocks Slide a Day After Record Surge

The losses ate into Wednesday's rally-when the Dow surged more than 1,000 points, notching its biggest point gain ever-and underscored the volatility investors have faced in recent weeks. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility. 

 
As Shutdown Extends to Sixth Day, Senate Leaders Convene

Senate leaders were expected to reconvene Thursday, but Congress and the White House appeared far from a deal to reopen the nine federal agencies that have been closed since Saturday. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, a sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment. 

 
Markets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.

A short government shutdown will likely have little impact on the overall U.S. economy, but a protracted budget fight during a time of heightened market volatility could worsen an already murky outlook. 

 
Oil Declines in Volatile, Thin Trading

Oil prices fell in thin trading volumes due to the holiday season, with analysts saying low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week. 

 
My Lessons From the Market's Wild December

In the shadow of this month's market storm, our investment columnist assesses what he got right and wrong this year, and gives his advice on markets for 2019. 

 
European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts. 

 
Taking Stock of the World's Debt

The world has never had as much debt as it has right now-nearly $250 trillion. And these debt loads are about to get a big test: Global central banks, which once kept borrowing easy, are changing course. 

 
One Man's Money-Draining Bet on Climate Change

The plan was to snap up rain forest in Borneo, preserve it from logging and sell carbon credits to big polluting companies in the developed world. But the carbon windfall never arrived.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32pUK crime agency examining leaks in insider trading investigation - WSJ
RE
07:28pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
07:22pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
07:22pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides Versus Haven Currencies As Equities Renew Selling
DJ
07:21pDramatic stock market rally runs out of steam
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:01pWall St. slides after data sparks concerns over economy
RE
06:49pDrop in U.S. consumer confidence stokes fears of economic slowdown
RE
06:28pU.S. government advises workers on staving off creditors amid shutdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.