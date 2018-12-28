Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:16am CET
Dow Industrials Storm Back in Record Rebound

The blue-chip index staged a late-day rally, swinging more than 850 points to finish 1.1% higher and offering a respite for investors bruised by the biggest selloff since the wake of the financial crisis. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility. 

 
Oil Declines in Volatile, Thin Trading

Oil prices fell in thin trading volumes because of the holiday season, with analysts saying low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week. 

 
Partial Government Shutdown Likely to Stretch Into January

Lawmakers and the White House made no progress toward a deal to end the partial federal government shutdown. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, a sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment. 

 
Markets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.

A short government shutdown will likely have little impact on the overall U.S. economy, but a protracted budget fight during a time of heightened market volatility could worsen an already murky outlook. 

 
My Lessons From the Market's Wild December

In the shadow of this month's market storm, our investment columnist assesses what he got right and wrong this year, and gives his advice on markets for 2019. 

 
European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts. 

 
Taking Stock of the World's Debt

The world has never had as much debt as it has right now-nearly $250 trillion. And these debt loads are about to get a big test: Global central banks, which once kept borrowing easy, are changing course. 

 
One Man's Money-Draining Bet on Climate Change

The plan was to snap up rain forest in Borneo, preserve it from logging and sell carbon credits to big polluting companies in the developed world. But the carbon windfall never arrived.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aRusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:09aIndonesia's December inflation seen easing to 2.98 percent - Reuters poll
RE
05:55aMexico says military to play larger role in fighting fuel theft
RE
05:36aYuan up at three-week high, but still set for annual loss
RE
05:27aChina to issue 1st batch of 2019 fuel export quotas, up 13 percent on year ago - sources
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Singapore higher in thin year-end trading
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04aChina approves $10.37 billion urban railway projects in Changchun city
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
5BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.