Dow Industrials Storm Back in Record Rebound

The blue-chip index staged a late-day rally, swinging more than 850 points to finish 1.1% higher and offering a respite for investors bruised by the biggest selloff since the wake of the financial crisis.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility.

Oil Declines in Volatile, Thin Trading

Oil prices fell in thin trading volumes because of the holiday season, with analysts saying low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week.

Partial Government Shutdown Likely to Stretch Into January

Lawmakers and the White House made no progress toward a deal to end the partial federal government shutdown.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, a sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment.

Markets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.

A short government shutdown will likely have little impact on the overall U.S. economy, but a protracted budget fight during a time of heightened market volatility could worsen an already murky outlook.

My Lessons From the Market's Wild December

In the shadow of this month's market storm, our investment columnist assesses what he got right and wrong this year, and gives his advice on markets for 2019.

European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts.

Taking Stock of the World's Debt

The world has never had as much debt as it has right now-nearly $250 trillion. And these debt loads are about to get a big test: Global central banks, which once kept borrowing easy, are changing course.

One Man's Money-Draining Bet on Climate Change

The plan was to snap up rain forest in Borneo, preserve it from logging and sell carbon credits to big polluting companies in the developed world. But the carbon windfall never arrived.