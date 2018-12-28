Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/28/2018 | 03:16pm CET
U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher After Dramatic Swings

Futures projected a higher open on Wall Street, adding to a week of seesaws on that captured the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019. 

 
Battered Global Investors Find an Unlikely Safe Space: Chinese Bonds

Investors have struggled to avoid losses this year and there aren't many asset classes in positive territory as 2018 comes to a close. A rare refuge is the Chinese bond market. 

 
Oil Jumps Amid Volatile Market Activity

Oil prices ticked up following equities higher after a volatile few days of trading for financial and commodities markets. 

 
What to Buy After the Stock Market Selloff

The year is ending badly for stocks, which has investors averting their eyes. But there are deals to be had for those who can bear to look. 

 
Take My Cash-Please! Investors Pay Japan to Hold Their Money

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond turned negative for the first time since September 2017, another sign that investors are concerned about the global economy. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility. 

 
Partial Government Shutdown Likely to Stretch Into January

Lawmakers and the White House made no progress toward a deal to end the partial federal government shutdown. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, a sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment. 

 
Markets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.

A short government shutdown will likely have little impact on the overall U.S. economy, but a protracted budget fight during a time of heightened market volatility could worsen an already murky outlook. 

 
European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts.

