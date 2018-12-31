Dow Industrials Fall to End Volatile Week

All three major U.S. indexes snapped a three-week losing streak but are poised for annual losses for the first time since 2008.

Pending Home Sales Fell in November

The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract declined in November, signaling home sales may remain in a slump in the coming months.

Few Warning Signs on Sovereign Debt

Rich and poor nations alike have piled on debt in the past decade. Investors and analysts don't see a crisis coming.

Once a Rebel, Bitcoin Is Conforming to Mainstream Markets

Capital and investors from traditional markets have flowed into cryptocurrencies, making some of them behave like traditional assets-just far, far riskier.

Take My Cash-Please! Investors Pay Japan to Hold Their Money

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond turned negative for the first time since September 2017, another sign that investors are concerned about the global economy.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility.

Choppy Markets Have Lifted Stock Traders, Battered Bond Desks

The same volatility in which many stock-trading desks thrived-with some seeing big revenue increases this year-weighed on their fixed-income counterparts. The past year's shifting market conditions will require Wall Street to adapt.

Battered Global Investors Find an Unlikely Safe Space: Chinese Bonds

Investors have struggled to avoid losses this year and there aren't many asset classes in positive territory as 2018 comes to a close. A rare refuge is the Chinese bond market.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 885, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

Oil Finishes Higher, Moving in Tandem with Stocks

Oil prices closed higher after another volatile session featuring more swings alongside stocks and other risk assets.