Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 05:16am CET
U.S. Presses China on Trade Proposals

The U.S. is urging Beijing to fill in the details of a slew of trade and investment proposals Chinese officials have made recently, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has rocked global markets. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

China releases its manufacturing and nonmanufacturing PMIs, and the U.S. Labor Department publishes data on employment. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall to End Volatile Week

All three major U.S. indexes snapped a three-week losing streak but are poised for annual losses for the first time since 2008. 

 
Trade and Yuan Cloud Outlook for Chinese Markets

Chinese stocks look set to begin another turbulent year, with stock and bond investors' fortunes tied to trade tensions, currency pressures and policy makers' ability to shore up growth. 

 
Corporate Debt Is Reaching Record Levels

U.S. corporate debt has climbed to roughly 46% of GDP, the highest level on record. Observers worry that highly leveraged companies could pose a threat to the global economy, especially if growth slows and rates continue to rise. 

 
China Struggles to Limit Surging Corporate Debt

Beijing's goal has taken a back seat to propping up short-term growth as trade tensions fuel investors' anxiety. 

 
Pending Home Sales Fell in November

The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract declined in November, signaling home sales may remain in a slump in the coming months. 

 
Few Warning Signs on Sovereign Debt

Rich and poor nations alike have piled on debt in the past decade. Investors and analysts don't see a crisis coming. 

 
Once a Rebel, Bitcoin Is Conforming to Mainstream Markets

Capital and investors from traditional markets have flowed into cryptocurrencies, making some of them behave like traditional assets-just far, far riskier. 

 
Take My Cash-Please! Investors Pay Japan to Hold Their Money

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond turned negative for the first time since September 2017, another sign that investors are concerned about the global economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aOil prices gain, but set for first yearly drop since 2015
RE
05:40aOil prices gain, but set for first yearly drop since 2015
RE
05:38aFew Warning Signs on Sovereign Debt
DJ
05:25aAussie firms on Sino-U.S. trade optimism, yen drifts lower
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:36aSingapore's fourth quarter growth seen steady, but trade war casts shadow
RE
04:19aCARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until January 11
RE
04:12aRetraining Programs Fall Short for Some Workers
DJ
04:10aSingapore, Malaysia rise after Trump-Xi trade phone call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to expand Whole Foods stores - WSJ
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer makes four changes
3VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : Grants Warrants Under Existing Warrant Program
4AUROCH MINERALS LTD : AUROCH MINERALS : Appendix 3B
5TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : EFE News Briefs for Sunday, December 30 (End of the Day)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.