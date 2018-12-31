U.S. Presses China on Trade Proposals

The U.S. is urging Beijing to fill in the details of a slew of trade and investment proposals Chinese officials have made recently, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has rocked global markets.

China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts

China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with an official measure of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years and pointing to gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

Global Economy Week Ahead

China releases its manufacturing and nonmanufacturing PMIs, and the U.S. Labor Department publishes data on employment.

Dow Industrials Fall to End Volatile Week

All three major U.S. indexes snapped a three-week losing streak but are poised for annual losses for the first time since 2008.

Trade and Yuan Cloud Outlook for Chinese Markets

Chinese stocks look set to begin another turbulent year, with stock and bond investors' fortunes tied to trade tensions, currency pressures and policy makers' ability to shore up growth.

Corporate Debt Is Reaching Record Levels

U.S. corporate debt has climbed to roughly 46% of GDP, the highest level on record. Observers worry that highly leveraged companies could pose a threat to the global economy, especially if growth slows and rates continue to rise.

China Struggles to Limit Surging Corporate Debt

Beijing's goal has taken a back seat to propping up short-term growth as trade tensions fuel investors' anxiety.

South Korea Inflation Slows in December; Averages 1.5% in 2018

South Korea's headline inflation slowed at a sharper-than-expected pace in December after touching the central bank's annual target for the two preceding months.

Pending Home Sales Fell in November

The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract declined in November, signaling home sales may remain in a slump in the coming months.

Few Warning Signs on Sovereign Debt

Rich and poor nations alike have piled on debt in the past decade. Investors and analysts don't see a crisis coming.