News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/31/2018 | 09:16am CET
U.S. Presses China on Trade Proposals

The U.S. is urging Beijing to fill in the details of a slew of trade and investment proposals Chinese officials have made recently, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has rocked global markets. 

 
China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts

China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with an official measure of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years and pointing to gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

China releases its manufacturing and nonmanufacturing PMIs, and the U.S. Labor Department publishes data on employment. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall to End Volatile Week

All three major U.S. indexes snapped a three-week losing streak but are poised for annual losses for the first time since 2008. 

 
Trade and Yuan Cloud Outlook for Chinese Markets

Chinese stocks look set to begin another turbulent year, with stock and bond investors' fortunes tied to trade tensions, currency pressures and policy makers' ability to shore up growth. 

 
Corporate Debt Is Reaching Record Levels

U.S. corporate debt has climbed to roughly 46% of GDP, the highest level on record. Observers worry that highly leveraged companies could pose a threat to the global economy, especially if growth slows and rates continue to rise. 

 
China Struggles to Limit Surging Corporate Debt

Beijing's goal has taken a back seat to propping up short-term growth as trade tensions fuel investors' anxiety. 

 
South Korea Inflation Slows in December; Averages 1.5% in 2018

South Korea's headline inflation slowed at a sharper-than-expected pace in December after touching the central bank's annual target for the two preceding months. 

 
Pending Home Sales Fell in November

The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract declined in November, signaling home sales may remain in a slump in the coming months. 

 
Few Warning Signs on Sovereign Debt

Rich and poor nations alike have piled on debt in the past decade. Investors and analysts don't see a crisis coming.

10:35aTrade wars cost U.S., China billions of dollars each in 2018
RE
10:29aUK WALES OFFICE : Alun Cairns' New Year message for 2019
PU
10:27aDollar drifts in year-end trade as clouds gather
RE
10:10aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : US-China talks, New plan in Syria, Ghosn stays in jail
09:54aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Initiatives and Achievements of Ministry of Coal in the Year 2018
PU
09:51aUK markets rise as the curtain falls on a dim 2018
RE
09:51aA euro curse? European banking stocks' lost decades
RE
09:43aCARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
RE
09:34aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PA : Pakistan Argentina & Mercosur Trade and Investment
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
