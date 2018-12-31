Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/31/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Global Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018

Stocks in Asia and Europe rose while U.S. futures pointed to opening gains, capping a volatile year for markets amid signs of progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. 

 
U.S. Presses China on Trade Proposals

The U.S. is urging Beijing to fill in the details of a slew of trade and investment proposals Chinese officials have made recently, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has rocked global markets. 

 
Oil Follows Global Stocks Higher

Oil continued to take its cue from global stocks at the end of a volatile holiday trading period that has seen both equities and oil oscillate between steep losses and gains. 

 
China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts

China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with an official measure of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years and pointing to gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

China releases its manufacturing and nonmanufacturing PMIs, and the U.S. Labor Department publishes data on employment. 

 
The Region That Keeps Disappointing Investors

The eurozone can't help but perennially disappoint investors. Weakness in its Franco-German core suggests that 2019 won't be an exception. 

 
Trade and Yuan Cloud Outlook for Chinese Markets

Chinese stocks look set to begin another turbulent year, with stock and bond investors' fortunes tied to trade tensions, currency pressures and policy makers' ability to shore up growth. 

 
Corporate Debt Is Reaching Record Levels

U.S. corporate debt has climbed to roughly 46% of GDP, the highest level on record. Observers worry that highly leveraged companies could pose a threat to the global economy, especially if growth slows and rates continue to rise. 

 
China Struggles to Limit Surging Corporate Debt

Beijing's goal has taken a back seat to propping up short-term growth as trade tensions fuel investors' anxiety. 

 
South Korea Inflation Slows in December; Averages 1.5% in 2018

South Korea's headline inflation slowed at a sharper-than-expected pace in December after touching the central bank's annual target for the two preceding months.

