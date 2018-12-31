Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/31/2018 | 11:16pm CET
U.S. Indexes Close With 2018 Losses

U.S. stocks rose on the final trading day of 2018, although punishing losses from recent months pushed major indexes to their steepest one-year decline since 2008. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Rise, but End 2018 Down 25%

Oil prices rose slightly, driven by higher stock market prices on Wall Street. But U.S. crude prices ended the calendar year down 25% amid rising output from major oil producers and worries of an economic slowdown that could weaken oil demand. 

 
Corporate Profit Crunch Looms as Stocks Slide

Since the stock market's swoon began at the end of September, analysts have trimmed their earnings forecasts. And investors are worried the moneymaking outlook for companies will deteriorate further. 

 
House Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight

House Democrats will try to reopen the government when they take control of the chamber with a spending package aimed at isolating the fight over border-wall funding. 

 
Think Local When It Comes to China's Debt

One of the biggest areas of vulnerability in China's huge debt pile is bonds issued by investment vehicles linked to local governments. 

 
Great Retreat from Global Bank Lending Continues

The banks hit hardest by the financial crisis have retreated from overseas lending in the decade since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, marking a rare example of a sector in which leverage has been curtailed even as global debt has boomed. 

 
Rising Emerging-Market Debt Sparks Anxiety

A steady rise in the debt of developing countries is worrying some investors, highlighting the challenges faced by emerging markets in 2019 amid slowing global growth and tightening monetary policy. 

 
Expats Flee Saudi Fund, Bemoan Crown Prince Control

Saudi Arabia's flagship government investment arm has suffered several prominent defections by Western executives, hampering its enlarged responsibilities to help transform the country's economy. 

 
U.S. Presses China on Trade Proposals

The U.S. is urging Beijing to fill in the details of a slew of trade and investment proposals Chinese officials have made recently, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has rocked global markets. 

 
China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts

China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with an official measure of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years and pointing to gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

