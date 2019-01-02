China Is Getting Bubbles, Not Growth, for New Year's

China's central bank keeps pumping money into the economy, but the cash ends up in all the wrong places. That bodes ill for 2019.

Miserable Chinese Economic Data Hits Asian Stocks

Asian markets logged a miserable start to the year, with almost all indexes dropping on the first trading day of 2019 following weak economic data from China.

U.S. Stocks Face Rocky Path Ahead in 2019

Investors are reeling in their expectations for U.S. stocks next year as the global economy shows signs of slowing and monetary policy continues to tighten.

Investors on Edge After Stocks' Biggest Yearly Loss Since 2008

Stock investors are heading into the new year with a sense of wariness after contending with sharp reversals across much of the market in the fourth quarter.

U.S. Dollar Posted 4.3% Gain in 2018

The dollar closed out 2018 at the top of the foreign-exchange heap with no other major currency approaching its gains. But many investors don't expect a repeat in 2019.

Bond Market Faces Greater Volatility in New Year

Investors enter the new year increasingly uncertain about where the bond market is headed given the turbulent interplay between interest rates, growth, and inflation that intensified toward the end of 2018.

Fears Loomed Large in Oil's Worst Quarter Since 2014

The U.S. crude benchmark finished the year at $45.41, a decline of 25% for 2018 after a slump that shaved $30 off the price from October's high.

Crypto Investors Look for Rebound After Sharp Decline

Bitcoin slumped about 70% in 2018, erasing $160 billion of digital wealth in a move that exposed the cryptocurrency market's shaky footing.

The Money Managers to Watch in 2019

Hedge-fund managers once again lagged behind the broader market and will have to show they are worth their high fees. Those that don't deliver this year might have to make difficult decisions.

Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last

Private-equity firms, known for buying and selling companies, would like to do more buying and holding. Blackstone, Carlyle, CVC and others have launched funds that can own companies for 15 years or longer.