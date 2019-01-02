U.S. Stocks Set to Fall as Turbulence Extends Into 2019

Equities were poised to open sharply lower on the first trading day of the year after deepening fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy rippled across global markets.

Shutdown Shapes Up as Day-One Test for New Congress

When the new Congress convenes Thursday, its ability to govern will immediately be put to the test as a partial government shutdown enters its 13th day.

Oil Prices Start the Year With Declines

Oil prices started the year in the red, as weak Chinese manufacturing data raised fresh concerns about global economic growth and oil demand.

Asset Management's Squeezed Middle Faces a Bleak 2019

It was a rough year for listed asset managers in 2018 and things likely won't get easier this year. Deals to build scale may be investors' best hope.

China Is Getting Bubbles, Not Growth, for New Year's

China's central bank keeps pumping money into the economy, but the cash ends up in all the wrong places. That bodes ill for 2019.

Chinese Investors Retreat From Global Property Markets

The days of Chinese investors snapping up high-profile real estate in many Western markets are likely over for now, adding to the downward pressure on prices from rising interest rates.

Virtual-Cash Treasure in Zimbabwe Sparks Fight Over Billions

Investors are feuding over EcoCash, Zimbabwe's homegrown PayPal-like service that has zoomed into the economy's cash void.

South Korea Exports Fall in December

South Korean exports unexpectedly shrank in December despite the country's outbound shipments hitting a record high for the whole year.

Investors on Edge After Stocks' Biggest Yearly Loss Since 2008

Stock investors are heading into the new year with a sense of wariness after contending with sharp reversals across much of the market in the fourth quarter.