Investors Are Betting That the Fed Hits Pause on Rate Hikes

In a sign of diminished confidence in the economy, investors expect U.S. interest rates will end 2019 no higher than where they started.

U.S. Stocks Teeter Between Gains and Losses

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses on the first trading day of the year, as anxiety about global growth and interest rates ripples across markets.

Fracking's Secret Problem-Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast

A data analysis of about 16,000 locations operated by 29 of the biggest producers in Texas and North Dakota reveals that many are yielding less than their owners projected to investors. Such projections can create an "illusory picture."

Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline

Oil prices started the year in the red, but then bounced back as focus turned to new data that highlighted OPEC supply cuts.

Brazil's New Finance Chief Urges Quick Pension Overhaul

New Economy and Finance Minister Paulo Guedes said Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro must act quickly to get government spending under control, singling out the country's generous pension system.

Shutdown Shapes Up as Day-One Test for New Congress

When the new Congress convenes Thursday, its ability to govern will immediately be put to the test as a partial government shutdown enters its 13th day.

PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds.

Lumber Prices Collapse After Record-Breaking Rally

Lumber futures reached a record in May that was 30% above the old all-time high set in the early 1990s. Still, lumber ended the year as one of the worst-performing commodities.

Asset Management's Squeezed Middle Faces a Bleak 2019

It was a rough year for listed asset managers in 2018 and things likely won't get easier this year. Deals to build scale may be investors' best hope.

China Is Getting Bubbles, Not Growth, for New Year's

China's central bank keeps pumping money into the economy, but the cash ends up in all the wrong places. That bodes ill for 2019.