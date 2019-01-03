Investors Are Betting That the Fed Hits Pause on Rate Hikes

In a sign of diminished confidence in the economy, investors expect U.S. interest rates will end 2019 no higher than where they started.

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher in Wobbly Start to the Year

U.S. stocks edged higher after a rocky first session of 2019, extending a recent stretch of volatility as anxiety about global growth and interest rates rippled across markets.

Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Forecast

Apple lowered its sales outlook for its fiscal first quarter, a rare revision to its guidance, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China.

Fracking's Secret Problem-Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast

A data analysis of about 16,000 locations operated by 29 of the biggest producers in Texas and North Dakota reveals that many are yielding less than their owners projected to investors. Such projections can create an "illusory picture."

Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline

Oil prices started the year in the red, but then bounced back as focus turned to new data that highlighted OPEC supply cuts.

Brazil's New Leader Moves to Revamp Economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's new government is moving quickly to impose changes to the economy intended to boost sluggish growth, while signalling plans to cut the deficit in part by scaling back Brazil's pension system.

Shutdown Over Border Wall Drags On

President Trump and congressional leaders from both parties showed no sign of progress in resolving the partial government shutdown as Democrats prepared Thursday to take control of the House.

PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds.

Lumber Prices Collapse After Record-Breaking Rally

Lumber futures reached a record in May that was 30% above the old all-time high set in the early 1990s. Still, lumber ended the year as one of the worst-performing commodities.

Asset Management's Squeezed Middle Faces a Bleak 2019

It was a rough year for listed asset managers in 2018 and things likely won't get easier this year. Deals to build scale may be investors' best hope.