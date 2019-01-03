Apple's Crumble in China Will Be Hard to Turn Over

Chinese consumers are proving less willing to pay high prices for smartphones as the economy weakens.

Tech Stocks Lead Global Markets Lower

Global stocks slumped, shrugging off Wednesday's gains on Wall Street as the Japanese yen soared and U.S. futures pointed to heavy losses after Apple announced a rare cut to its sales forecast.

The Twilight Trading Hour Strikes Currency Markets Again

The one- to two-hour period when U.S. traders are heading home- but market hubs in Singapore and Hong Kong aren't yet fully up and running -is when normally stable currencies can suddenly go haywire.

Investors Are Betting That the Fed Hits Pause on Rate Hikes

In a sign of diminished confidence in the economy, investors expect U.S. interest rates will end 2019 no higher than where they started.

Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Forecast

Apple lowered its sales outlook for its fiscal first quarter, a rare revision to its guidance, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China.

Fracking's Secret Problem-Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast

A data analysis of about 16,000 locations operated by 29 of the biggest producers in Texas and North Dakota reveals that many are yielding less than their owners projected to investors. Such projections can create an "illusory picture."

Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline

Oil prices started the year in the red, but then bounced back as focus turned to new data that highlighted OPEC supply cuts.

Brazil's New Leader Moves to Revamp Economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's new government is moving quickly to impose changes to the economy intended to boost sluggish growth, while signalling plans to cut the deficit in part by scaling back Brazil's pension system.

Shutdown Over Border Wall Drags On

President Trump and congressional leaders from both parties showed no sign of progress in resolving the partial government shutdown as Democrats prepared Thursday to take control of the House.

PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds.