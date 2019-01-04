Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/04/2019 | 03:16pm CET
U.S. Employers Added 312,000 in December

U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the real economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank. 

 
Stock Futures Hold Gains After Strong December Jobs Report

Stocks staged a partial rebound from Thursday's steep losses, at the end of a week in which fears over growth have sent waves of volatility through markets. 

 
China Central Bank Steps Up Effort to Boost Lending

The People's Bank of China moved to free up more money for banks to lend, cutting a key reserve requirement to shore up flagging growth in the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Slowed in December

Official figures showed consumer prices were 1.6% higher at the end of 2018 than a year earlier, a decline from 1.9% in November, while a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors fell to its lowest level in four years. 

 
Oil Extends Climb on OPEC Cuts, Hopes for Trade Thaw

Oil prices climbed after four straight sessions of gains, boosted by OPEC-led production cuts and a potential thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions. 

 
Meet the Watchdog Called CryptoMom

Hester Peirce, a Republican member of the Securities and Exchange Commission with libertarian leanings, has won fans in the cryptocurrency community with her nurturing approach to regulating the nascent market. 

 
Winklevosses' Cryptocurrency Exchange Says the 'Revolution Needs Rules'

Gemini Trust, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, argues in a new ad campaign that its chaotic sector should protect investors by adopting standard best practices and following regulations. 

 
Daniel Loeb's 11% Loss in 2018 Was Worst Since the 2008 Crisis

Activist hedge fund Third Point lost about 11% last year, one of many hedge funds that struggled in 2018. 

 
Hassett Warns Other Firms Could Join Apple in Seeing Weaker Sales

U.S. companies that rely heavily on sales in Chinese markets are likely to face headwinds in the months ahead amid slower growth and rising trade tensions, a top White House economic adviser said.

