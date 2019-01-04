Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year

Stocks rallied Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said mild inflation gives the central bank greater flexibility to set policy and that the Fed wasn't on a fixed path to push its benchmark interest rate higher.

Despite Jobs Report, Fed Likely Won't Feel More Urgency to Raise Rates

: The strong December employment report does little to clarify an economic outlook that is cloudier than it was when Federal Reserve officials voted last month to raise their benchmark interest rate.

U.S. Stocks Surge on Powell Remarks, Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose sharply, bouncing back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000. The Dow industrials rose 3.5% in recent trading, the S&P 500 rose 3.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.4%.

Fed's Barkin Sees Economy Slowing in 2019

Richmond Fed leader Thomas Barkin said Friday he's looking to see growth come in slower this year compared to 2018.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Defends Central Bank's Balance Sheet Wind Down

The mechanical shrinking of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet is designed to reduce uncertainty, said Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

U.S. Adds 312,000 Jobs in December

U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank.

Fed's Mester Says There's Time to Decide What's Next for Rate Policy

The president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, said Friday morning that the central bank should wait and evaluate how the economy is going before deciding on interest-rate increases in 2019.

China Moves to Ramp Up Lending to Small Businesses

The People's Bank of China moved to free up more money for banks to lend, cutting a key reserve requirement to shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Eurozone Inflation Slowed in December

Official figures showed consumer prices were 1.6% higher at the end of 2018 than a year earlier, a decline from 1.9% in November, while a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors fell to its lowest level in four years.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 8 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 8 this week to 877, according to Baker Hughes.