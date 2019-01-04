Hedge-Fund Star Robbins Stumbled in 2018

Hedge-fund billionaire Larry Robbins earned renown with successful bets on President Obama's health-care overhaul. But those wagers cost him in 2018.

U.S. Stocks Surge on Powell Remarks, Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose sharply, bouncing back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000. The Dow industrials rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 rose 3.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.3%.

Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year

Stocks rallied Friday after Fed officials laid the groundwork to take a break from raising short-term interest rates in the next few months while they see how the U.S. economy weathers recent downdrafts in financial markets.

Despite Jobs Report, Fed Likely Won't Feel More Urgency to Raise Rates

: The strong December employment report does little to clarify an economic outlook that is cloudier than it was when Federal Reserve officials voted last month to raise their benchmark interest rate.

U.S. Adds 312,000 Jobs in December as Wages Jump

U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank.

Fed's Mester Says There's Time to Decide What's Next for Rate Policy

The president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, said Friday morning that the central bank should wait and evaluate how the economy is going before deciding on interest-rate increases in 2019.

Former Top Fed Official Says Central Bank Should Better Convey Uncertainty

Donald Kohn, the Fed's former vice chairman, says that monetary policy might work better if officials were able to convey how much uncertainty they have around the outlook.

China Moves to Ramp Up Lending to Small Businesses

The People's Bank of China moved to free up more money for banks to lend, cutting a key reserve requirement to shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Eurozone Inflation Slowed in December

Official figures showed consumer prices were 1.6% higher at the end of 2018 than a year earlier, a decline from 1.9% in November, while a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors fell to its lowest level in four years.

Puerto Rico Bond Trustee Gears Up for Post-Restructuring Fight

Bank of New York Mellon, the bond trustee for Puerto Rico's sales-tax debt, expects to spend up to $40 million defending itself against creditors who say it failed to carry out its duties to protect them, according to court records.