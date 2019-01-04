Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Hedge-Fund Star Robbins Stumbled in 2018

Hedge-fund billionaire Larry Robbins earned renown with successful bets on President Obama's health-care overhaul. But those wagers cost him in 2018. 

 
U.S. Stocks Surge on Powell Remarks, Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose sharply, bouncing back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000. The Dow industrials rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 rose 3.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.3%. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year

Stocks rallied Friday after Fed officials laid the groundwork to take a break from raising short-term interest rates in the next few months while they see how the U.S. economy weathers recent downdrafts in financial markets. 

 
Despite Jobs Report, Fed Likely Won't Feel More Urgency to Raise Rates

: The strong December employment report does little to clarify an economic outlook that is cloudier than it was when Federal Reserve officials voted last month to raise their benchmark interest rate. 

 
U.S. Adds 312,000 Jobs in December as Wages Jump

U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank. 

 
Fed's Mester Says There's Time to Decide What's Next for Rate Policy

The president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, said Friday morning that the central bank should wait and evaluate how the economy is going before deciding on interest-rate increases in 2019. 

 
Former Top Fed Official Says Central Bank Should Better Convey Uncertainty

Donald Kohn, the Fed's former vice chairman, says that monetary policy might work better if officials were able to convey how much uncertainty they have around the outlook. 

 
China Moves to Ramp Up Lending to Small Businesses

The People's Bank of China moved to free up more money for banks to lend, cutting a key reserve requirement to shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Slowed in December

Official figures showed consumer prices were 1.6% higher at the end of 2018 than a year earlier, a decline from 1.9% in November, while a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors fell to its lowest level in four years. 

 
Puerto Rico Bond Trustee Gears Up for Post-Restructuring Fight

Bank of New York Mellon, the bond trustee for Puerto Rico's sales-tax debt, expects to spend up to $40 million defending itself against creditors who say it failed to carry out its duties to protect them, according to court records.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.29% 23433.16 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 4.48% 6422.6737 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 4.26% 6738.8573 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
S&P 500 3.43% 2531.94 Delayed Quote.0.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pFED'S MESTER : Rates near neutral mean Fed can "take our time" on next moves
RE
07:39pUNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR CENTRAL DIS : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule
PU
07:21pFed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year -- 6th Update
DJ
07:18pUK shops' December sales fall for sixth straight year - BDO survey
RE
07:17pTesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer 'brain'
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:12pU.S. December Nonfarm Payrolls Grew by 312,000 - 2nd Update
DJ
05:39pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : What's the beef with the Check-off Lawsuit?
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Co..
4BIODUE SPA : BIODUE : Internal dealing del 4 gennaio 2019
5ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE5 to strengthen its presence in Africa, Mid..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.