01/07/2019 | 01:16am EST
Global Economy Week Ahead: ISM Activity Report, Fed Minutes

Of interest to economists and investors this week will be minutes from the Fed's December meeting and separate data on inflation in China and the U.S. 

 
U.S. Stock Rally Buoys Markets in Asia

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region started the week with large gains, after U.S. stocks surged in the previous session on fresh signs of economic strength. 

 
Fed Faces a Fresh Test: Soft Economic Landing

Federal Reserve officials, after navigating the U.S. economy through the financial crisis and its rebound, face a fresh test in 2019: managing an economic soft landing. 

 
Shutdown Is Felt as Negotiators Dig In Over Border Wall

Federal workers braced for missing their first paycheck this week as negotiators showed little sign of progress in ending a two-week-old partial government shutdown. 

 
British Parliament Gears Up for Crucial Brexit Vote

British lawmakers this week begin debating Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan before a critical vote she is widely expected to lose, heightening political and economic uncertainty as Britain's withdrawal from the EU nears. 

 
Investors Seek Safety in Yen, Gold as Markets Swing

Uneven economic data and volatility in stocks have accelerated a surge into assets perceived as relatively safe, highlighting the unease felt by many investors at the start of 2019. 

 
Among the Growing Risks Investors Are Assessing: Their Own Fear

Rising asset values mostly mean good news for Americans who benefit from a healthy economy and gains in the prices of securities they own. But recent market volatility has some analysts poking at the underside of that equation. 

 
Market Swings Push Analysts to Revise 2019 Wall Street Forecasts

With volatility showing no signs of letting up, some companies are reconsidering their projections for where major indexes will stand at the end of the year. 

 
U.S. Adds 312,000 Jobs in December as Wages Jump

U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank. 

 
Puerto Rico Bond Trustee Gears Up for Post-Restructuring Fight

Bank of New York Mellon, the bond trustee for Puerto Rico's sales-tax debt, expects to spend up to $40 million defending itself against creditors who say it failed to carry out its duties to protect them, according to court records.

