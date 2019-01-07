Stocks Climb as U.S.-China Trade Talks Begin

U.S. stocks jumped Monday, boosted by rallying technology shares, as officials from Washington and Beijing kicked off their latest round of negotiations over trade policy.

Fed Official Advocates Modifying Inflation Target

New York Fed President John Williams, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation.

Saudis to Cut Crude Exports in Bid to Boost Prices, Cover Rise in Spending

Saudi Arabia plans to cut crude exports to 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January, seeking a return to $80-a-barrel oil to cover a government-spending boost.

U.S. Service-Sector Growth Slowed in December

The pace of growth across most of the U.S. economy slowed by more than expected in December, although activity continued to expand at a healthy rate.

January Could Be a Boon for Battered Stocks

Not only is January typically a strong month for stocks, but historical data suggest this month is poised to be even better because it comes in the third year of the presidential election cycle.

U.S. Pushes China to Follow Through on Trade Promises

With the U.S. and China having opened negotiations to resolve their trade fight, a make-or-break issue stands in the way of any deal: How to ensure Beijing follows through on the offers it makes?

Falling Mortgage Rates Raise Hopes for Battered Housing Market

Mortgage rates have fallen to around their lowest levels in eight months, offering a potential boost to the housing market after a rough patch in recent months.

Oil Rises for Sixth Straight Session as Saudis Cut More

U.S. oil prices rose for a sixth straight session amid easing trade and economic worries, and after a report said Saudi Arabia would further reduce its crude-oil exports.

Bank Indonesia: Benchmark Rate Already Near Its Peak

Bank Indonesia's benchmark rate is already near its peak, Gov. Perry Warjiyo said, signaling the central bank won't raise the rate soon.