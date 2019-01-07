Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Cleveland Fed's Mester Expects Higher Rates, But Sees No Urgency

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank has more flexibility in how it paces future rate increases because inflation appears to be restrained, economic growth is decelerating, and interest rates have moved closer to a neutral setting designed to neither spur nor slow growth. 

 
SF Fed Paper Warns Tariffs Could Raise Prices

The Trump administration's tariff-driven trade fight with China and others could drive up inflation and cost jobs in the U.S., says the San Francisco Fed. 

 
Fed Official Advocates Modifying Inflation Target

New York Fed President John Williams, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation. 

 
Fed's Bostic Projects One Rate Increase in 2019

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates just once this year, but he didn't say when and added he would keep an open mind about whether more or fewer moves might be needed. 

 
Shutdown Weighs on Federal Workers

For many federal employees, the uncertainty and stress of the government shutdown is building into a sense of helplessness as they face the prospect of missing their first full paycheck on Friday. 

 
Nellie Liang Withdraws From Consideration for Fed Board Seat

The White House said Monday that former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang, whom the Trump administration had nominated to serve on the central bank's board of governors, has withdrawn from consideration. 

 
Dry Conditions in Brazil Lift Sugar Prices Globally

Global sugar prices rallied as drought conditions in Brazil have the market bracing for less sugar cane. 

 
Saudis to Cut Crude Exports in Bid to Boost Prices, Cover Rise in Spending

Saudi Arabia plans to cut crude exports to 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January, seeking a return to $80-a-barrel oil to cover a government-spending boost. 

 
U.S. Pushes China to Follow Through on Trade Promises

With the U.S. and China having opened negotiations to resolve their trade fight, a make-or-break issue stands in the way of any deal: How to ensure Beijing follows through on the offers it makes? 

 
Falling Mortgage Rates Raise Hopes for Battered Housing Market

Mortgage rates have fallen to around their lowest levels in eight months, offering a potential boost to the housing market after a rough patch in recent months.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:19pJapan has taken sufficient steps ahead of sales tax rise - Finance Minister
RE
10:16pAsian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-US trade deal, cautious Fed
RE
10:14pLilly makes $8 billion bet on drugs for rare cancers with Loxo Oncology buy
RE
10:14pAsian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-U.S. trade deal, cautious Fed
RE
10:06pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn says he is innocent in first appearance since November arrest
RE
10:05pStatement by ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo court
RE
09:29pOil stable on trade talk optimism and OPEC cuts, but slowdown looms
RE
09:27pOil stable on trade talk optimism and OPEC cuts, but slowdown looms
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2DOLLAR TREE : Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
3BANCA CARIGE SPA : BANCA CARIGE : Italy offers state-backed options to shore up Carige
4Asian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-US trade deal, cautious Fed
5SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Updates Pipeline in Corporate Presentation of January 8..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.