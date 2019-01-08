Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/08/2019 | 05:16am EST
Chinese Bond Yields Hit Two-Year Low

A weak economy has helped push down Chinese bond yields. To some investors that looks overdone, given a likely surge in government debt issuance and a stabilizing stock market. 

 
Stocks Climb as U.S.-China Trade Talks Begin

U.S. stocks jumped Monday, boosted by rallying technology shares, as officials from Washington and Beijing kicked off their latest round of negotiations over trade policy. 

 
Cleveland Fed's Mester Expects Higher Rates, But Sees No Urgency

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank has more flexibility in how it paces future rate increases because inflation appears to be restrained, economic growth is decelerating, and interest rates have moved closer to a neutral setting designed to neither spur nor slow growth. 

 
SF Fed Paper Warns Tariffs Could Raise Prices

The Trump administration's tariff-driven trade fight with China and others could drive up inflation and cost jobs in the U.S., says the San Francisco Fed. 

 
Fed Official Advocates Modifying Inflation Target

New York Fed President John Williams, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation. 

 
Fed's Bostic Projects One Rate Increase in 2019

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates just once this year, but he didn't say when and added he would keep an open mind about whether more or fewer moves might be needed. 

 
Shutdown Weighs on Federal Workers

For many federal employees, the uncertainty and stress of the government shutdown is building into a sense of helplessness as they face the prospect of missing their first full paycheck on Friday. 

 
Nellie Liang Withdraws From Consideration for Fed Board Seat

The White House said Monday that former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang, whom the Trump administration had nominated to serve on the central bank's board of governors, has withdrawn from consideration. 

 
Dry Conditions in Brazil Lift Sugar Prices Globally

Global sugar prices rallied as drought conditions in Brazil have the market bracing for less sugar cane. 

 
Saudis to Cut Crude Exports in Bid to Boost Prices, Cover Rise in Spending

Saudi Arabia plans to cut crude exports to 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January, seeking a return to $80-a-barrel oil to cover a government-spending boost.

