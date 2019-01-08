Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/08/2019 | 07:16am EST
Stocks Climb as U.S.-China Trade Talks Begin

U.S. stocks jumped Monday, boosted by rallying technology shares, as officials from Washington and Beijing kicked off their latest round of negotiations over trade policy. 

 
Small-Business Confidence in U.S. Economy Weakens

The National Federation of Independent Business said its optimism index fell in December, a fourth straight month of declines, and the outlook on business conditions reached its lowest level since late 2016. 

 
Small-Cap Stocks Take On New Shine

Small-capitalization companies are projected to notch another year of big profit gains, potentially making their shares a haven for investors as earnings at larger firms slow. 

 
Chinese Bond Yields Hit Two-Year Low

A weak economy has helped push down Chinese bond yields. To some investors that looks overdone, given a likely surge in government debt issuance and a stabilizing stock market. 

 
Oil Rises on Saudi Pledge to Cut Exports

Oil prices edged up following six straight sessions of gains, boosted by Saudi Arabia's intention to cut its crude exports. 

 
Cleveland Fed's Mester Expects Higher Rates, But Sees No Urgency

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank has more flexibility in how it paces future rate increases because inflation appears to be restrained, economic growth is decelerating, and interest rates have moved closer to a neutral setting designed to neither spur nor slow growth. 

 
SF Fed Paper Warns Tariffs Could Raise Prices

The Trump administration's tariff-driven trade fight with China and others could drive up inflation and cost jobs in the U.S., says the San Francisco Fed. 

 
Fed Official Advocates Modifying Inflation Target

New York Fed President John Williams, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation. 

 
Fed's Bostic Projects One Rate Increase in 2019

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates just once this year, but he didn't say when and added he would keep an open mind about whether more or fewer moves might be needed. 

 
Shutdown Weighs on Federal Workers

For many federal employees, the uncertainty and stress of the government shutdown is building into a sense of helplessness as they face the prospect of missing their first full paycheck on Friday.

