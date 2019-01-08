Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/08/2019
U.S. Stocks Rise on Signs of Trade Progress

U.S. stocks climbed on signs the U.S. and China made progress during trade negotiations, giving traders a respite as tensions between the two countries have roiled global markets over the past few months. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Fell in November

The number of unfilled jobs in the U.S. fell in November to the lowest level since June, though openings still exceeded unemployed Americans. 

 
Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Rates on Hold Amid Lower Crude Prices

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday, giving officials more time to monitor the impact of low oil prices and financial-market turbulence on the Canadian economy. 

 
Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America. 

 
U.S., China Narrow Differences on Trade

The U.S. and China made progress on narrowing their differences on trade issues and purchases of U.S. goods and services, though the two sides are far from striking a deal. 

 
Trump Undecided on Emergency Declaration for Border Wall

President Trump is set to deliver a prime-time address arguing for the wall as the continuing partial government shutdown is days from becoming the longest in U.S. history. Democrats, warning of "malice and misinformation," plan their own response. 

 
Volatility Signal Flashes Red, Even as Stocks Rebound

The futures curve tracking Wall Street's "fear gauge," the VIX, remains inverted, with contracts expiring in the near term more expensive than ones dated further out in the future-an indication that some investors expect wild price swings to continue. 

 
Canada's Trade Deficit Widened In November

Canada's trade deficit more than doubled in November on a sharp drop in crude-oil exports. 

 
Pledges Made by Italy's Populist Government Come Up Against Economic Reality

Italy's government has offered to shore up an ailing bank with public money, in a sharp U-turn after attacking mainstream politicians for years for bailing out Italian banks with taxpayers' money. 

 
Small-Cap Stocks Take On New Shine

Small-capitalization companies are projected to notch another year of big profit gains, potentially making their shares a haven for investors as earnings at larger firms slow.

