Stocks Advance for a Third Session

Shares jumped on signs the U.S. and China made progress during their trade negotiations, with major U.S. indexes climbing about 1%.

Global Growth to Lose Momentum This Year, World Bank Says

The World Bank cut its forecasts for global growth in 2019 and 2020, citing a worsening set of factors from trade tensions to financial-market instability to currency challenges in a number of emerging markets.

U.S. Job Openings Fell in November

The number of unfilled jobs in the U.S. fell in November to the lowest level since June, though openings still exceeded unemployed Americans.

Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Rates on Hold Amid Lower Crude Prices

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday, giving officials more time to monitor the impact of low oil prices and financial-market turbulence on the Canadian economy.

Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America.

U.S., China Narrow Differences on Trade

The U.S. and China made progress on narrowing their differences on trade issues and purchases of U.S. goods and services, though the two sides are far from striking a deal.

Senate Democrats Block Legislation to Press GOP on Shutdown

Senate Democrats blocked the chamber from considering foreign-policy legislation in a bid to pressure Republicans to reopen the government, hours before President Trump was to make a national appeal to end the stalemate on the grounds of national security.

U.S. Signals Off-Ramp for Sanctions Against Venezuelan TV Station

Caracas-based pro-government television news network Globovisión Tele CA and a related Florida company were added Tuesday to the U.S. sanctions list because they are owned by Raúl Gorrín, who Washington has accused of profiting from illicit access to the country's broken currency market.

Volatility Signal Flashes Red, Even as Stocks Rebound

The futures curve tracking Wall Street's "fear gauge," the VIX, remains inverted, with contracts expiring in the near term more expensive than ones dated further out in the future, an indication that some investors expect wild price swings to continue.

Canada's Trade Deficit Widened In November

Canada's trade deficit more than doubled in November on a sharp drop in crude-oil exports.